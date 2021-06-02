Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 77,386 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 414.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,386 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

