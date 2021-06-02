Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,981 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 120.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Novavax by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Novavax by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $3,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $560,460.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,747,476. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

