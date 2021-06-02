Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 52,653 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 280.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,826. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

