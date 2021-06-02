Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 61,809 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Insmed worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.