Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 288.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Community Bank System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

