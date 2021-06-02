Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $200.65 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $173.32 and a 12-month high of $266.77. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $630.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

