Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 209.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $7,349,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.78. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.