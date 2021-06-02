Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 282.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $64.91 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

