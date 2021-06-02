Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 375.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 298,247 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of ImmunoGen worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

IMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

