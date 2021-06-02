Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.