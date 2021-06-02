Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,176 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

LGND opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

