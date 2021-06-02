Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,373 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.