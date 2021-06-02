Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 209.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of IONS opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.