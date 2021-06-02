Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 495.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,028 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 145.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 520.6% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $266,654 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

