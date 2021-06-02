Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 592.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142,699 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Energy Recovery worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $1,310,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $125,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $176,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,048,800 shares of company stock worth $20,450,900. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERII. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

