Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 348.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX opened at $154.32 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.16.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,030 shares of company stock worth $75,710,835. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.