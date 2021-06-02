Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 592.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,909 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCFT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36,039.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OCFT stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 0.43. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

