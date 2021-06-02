Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $332,119.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00283923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00186433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.36 or 0.01183974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,611.47 or 0.99763840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032855 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

