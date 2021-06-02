Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

