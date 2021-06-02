RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00083342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01021235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.15 or 0.09727285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00092077 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,194,478 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

