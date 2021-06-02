Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 23.5% in May

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of RNGR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 20,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

