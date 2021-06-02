Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas Sells 4,552 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RPD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. 309,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,939. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

