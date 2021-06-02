Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Sells $327,250.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RPD stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $83.52. 309,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,939. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.