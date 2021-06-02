Rarible (RARI) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Rarible has a market cap of $45.43 million and $4.31 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $11.15 or 0.00029742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,073,791 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

