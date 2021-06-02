Raven Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $8.47 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $26,473.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00069616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00286400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00186568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.64 or 0.01241863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,384.85 or 0.99919040 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.