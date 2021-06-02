Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Hits $4.07 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $51,803.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,870.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.58 or 0.07281640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.11 or 0.01859270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.59 or 0.00495350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00181858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.40 or 0.00756268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00483387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00431735 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,360,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

