Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253.80 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $253.80 million and $11.46 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00013748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00282934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00186606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.65 or 0.01224163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,412.51 or 1.00292412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032546 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,487,782 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

