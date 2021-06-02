Raymond James Lowers Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to Market Perform

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 53,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,399. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,148,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,475,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

