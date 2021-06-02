Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Sells $237,391.00 in Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 1,271,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,140. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.77.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

