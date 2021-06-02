Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $353,354.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00285428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00186709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.72 or 0.01251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,482.01 or 1.00088707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

