RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.64. RealNetworks shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,389,945 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $117.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.