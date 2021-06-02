Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,965.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003420 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $19,965.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00125825 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002575 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.58 or 0.00884823 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem's total supply is 5,706,810 coins.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars.

