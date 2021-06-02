Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Telefónica Deutschland (O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.31 ($2.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.20 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR O2D remained flat at $€2.23 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.42.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

