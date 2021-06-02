Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Engie (ENGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Engie (EPA: ENGI) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2021 – Engie was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Engie was given a new €12.80 ($15.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Engie was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Engie was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Engie had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/29/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.30 ($18.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENGI opened at €12.28 ($14.45) on Wednesday. Engie Sa has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €12.37.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

