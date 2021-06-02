Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $202.00.

5/26/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $206.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $233.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $202.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/19/2021 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $255.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $217.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

ZS opened at $191.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.59 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,193. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

