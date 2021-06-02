RED (RED) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $1.39 million and $92,862.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00499907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000111 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

