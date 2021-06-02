Reef 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92.41 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $324.73 million and $92.41 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00081552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00091113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.01024779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.04 or 0.09516130 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.