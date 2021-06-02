Refereum Market Cap Reaches $59.73 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $59.73 million and $63,001.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.01032078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.07 or 0.09561373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

