Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $503.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,672. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

