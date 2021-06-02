Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $39,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $83,925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $172.38 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

