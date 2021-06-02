Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells $100,020.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $494.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

RLMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

