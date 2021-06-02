Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $123.80 million and $5.63 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.77 or 0.01044303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.39 or 0.09684524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053639 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

