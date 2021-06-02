Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.01. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 55,613 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

