Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Repligen worth $43,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Repligen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $13,904,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $172.75 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,559 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,676. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.