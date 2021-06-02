Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 2nd (AMTB, B4B3, CDMO, CERS, CFFN, CHFFF, CHWY, CLBK, CLDX, CLIGF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 2nd:

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Amerant Bancorp Inc alerts:

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Everbright International Limited provides environmental solutions primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Germany. It offers waste-to-energy, water restoration, biomass integrated utilization, hazardous waste treatment, photovoltaic energy, wind power, environmental protection engineering, technological research and development, environmental protection equipment manufacturing services. China Everbright International Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$49.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stephens started coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.