Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Coupang (CPNG)

5/19/2021 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2021 – Coupang had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Coupang had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

4/6/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $1,625,549,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

