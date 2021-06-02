Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REZI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.