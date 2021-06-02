Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,783 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.56% of Resolute Forest Products worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 992,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 139,531 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

NYSE:RFP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. 8,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,337. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

RFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.