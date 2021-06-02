Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,957,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $99.27 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

