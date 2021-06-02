Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $359.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

